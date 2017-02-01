Oldest Luna Brother Gets Court Date

Oldest Luna Brother Gets Court Date

CAMERON COUNTY (KFXV) — In Cameron County, the primary witness in the case against the Luna brothers, Fernando Luna–the oldest brother who testified against his other two brothers, received a new court date.
His next appearance in court is part of a sentencing for a charge of possession of controlled substances.
Luna pleaded guilty to the charge after making a deal with prosecutors to testify against his brothers. His brother, former Border Patrol Agent Joel Luna, received a charge of participating in organized crime Tuesday.

