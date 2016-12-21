Officials Warn Shoppers of Holiday Scams

RGV (KFXV) — This Christmas season many people are trying ways to find presents ways to cut costs on presents. However, authorities recommend taking precaution when purchasing over internet sites on sites like Craigslist, Facebook or with streets vendors.

On many occasions, the person who purchases the gift doesn’t know with whom they are making the exchange with.

If you are a victim of theft or fraud, for your safety authorities recommend you not confront the individual and to immediately file a report as soon as possible to your local police department.

