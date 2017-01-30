Next of Kin Sought for Identified Deceased Man

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office needs your help locating the family of a man who has been identified after being found dead in the Rio Grande River.

Law enforcement identified Jose Luis Martinez – Chavarria through a DNA analysis. He was found dead in March of last year around 10:40 in the morning. The U.S. Border Patrol, and the Mission Fire Department, in coordination with the Sheriff’s Department recovered his body.

According to authorities, Chavarria has a tattoo of two hearts with the words “Luis Loves Angie” on his left ankle.

If you can help identify this man’s next of kin call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477). All information will remain anonymous.

