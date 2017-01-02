New Years Day Collision Kills RGC Woman

A Sunday morning collision caused an additional death, this time in Rio Grande City.

Etelvina Hernandez, 24-years-old and resident of Rio Grande city, was driving her black GMC envoy southbound on Embassy Road near FM 755 when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. The vehicle rolled over, and partially ejected Hernandez.

Hernandez sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a “Go Fund Me” account made to help Etelvina’s family with funeral expenses, she leaves behind three children.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.