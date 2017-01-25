Neice Arrested for Stabbing Uncle to Death
Brownsville (KFXV) — Yesterday in Brownsville, a man is found with multiple stab wounds on the 5400 block of Padre Island Highway.
53-year-old, Alejandro Perez Ramirez pronounced dead by authorities.
According to police, the victim was stabbed by his 18-year-old neice, Paola Michael Martinez. An autopsy will be administered.
The case is still under investigation.
