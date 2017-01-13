‘Momentous changes’ push back release for Ivanka Trump book

‘Momentous changes’ push back release for Ivanka Trump book

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, accompanied by, from left, Ivanka Trump during the grand opening of the Trump International Hotel- Old Post Office, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, in Washington.

NEW YORK (AP) — Citing “momentous changes” in her life, like her father being elected president, Ivanka Trump and her publisher are pushing back the release of her book “Women Who Work” from early March to early May.

Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, has now scheduled a May 2 sale date. Trump began the project when Donald Trump was a still a long-shot candidate for the White House and she completed it before his stunning victory in November. The May publication will include a preface she wrote after the election.

Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, is expected to be a top adviser in the new administration and the family is in the process of moving from New York to Washington. In a statement issued to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Portfolio said the later release would help “accommodate these momentous changes in Ivanka’s life and give her time to settle her children into their new home, schools and city.”

According to the publisher, the book reflects Ivanka Trump’s “continuing commitment to inspire and empower women to define success on their own terms and to create the lives they want to live.” She is donating any net proceeds, including her advance, to charity.

Trump is the author of “The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life,” published in 2009.

