Mission Woman Killed in Pedestrian Collission

Mission (KFXV) — Mission Police responded to a auto pedestrian collision early this morning.

A neighbor in the area said the woman, identified as a mission resident, wore a hoodie that most likely obscured her vision as she crossed the street. She died of the injuries she sustained because of the impact.

Authorities urge the public to take precaution when walking near roadways, and to always look both ways. The case remains under investigation.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.