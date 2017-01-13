Mission Man Arrested for Indecency With A Child

Posted by | Jan 13, 2017 | | 0 |

Mission Man Arrested for Indecency With A Child

MISSION (KFXV) –On Monday, Mission Police arrested a man for indecency with a child, a second degree felony, after the child made an outcry to her stepmother.

Mission police served a warrant for 35-year-old, Juan Carlos Maya on January 9th, after his 14-year-old daughter confided in her stepmother that her father, Maya, had fondled her various times since she was 12-years-old.

According to documents provided by the Mission Municipal Court, maya stated he did not remember what he did because he was a “different person when he drinks.”

Maya received a bond of $100,000.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Victim Falls from trunk and dies, Driver Facing Criminal Charges

Victim Falls from trunk and dies, Driver Facing Criminal Charges

August 12, 2014

Outdoor Animals Drowning in Flood Waters

Outdoor Animals Drowning in Flood Waters

June 22, 2015

Hidalgo Housing Authority Officials Plead Guilty to Bribery Charges

Hidalgo Housing Authority Officials Plead Guilty to Bribery Charges

July 13, 2015

Man Sentenced for Running over Cyclist

Man Sentenced for Running over Cyclist

October 8, 2014

Leave a Reply

WIN DALLAS COWBOYS PLAYOFF TICKETS

“WIN DALLAS COWBOYS PLAYOFF TICKETS” No tags for this post.

Officials Rules

Recent Comments

Michelle Crawford: No I'm asking is it the one she goes to all the ti...
Crystal Ibanez: Which one...
Michelle Crawford: Its the one she goes to all the time...
Crystal Ibanez: Yea my mom told me last night...
Hermila Sanchez Hermi-Mila: Emma T. Garza...
: 1...
Sammy Jo Villarreal: Evan Garcia...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Delila Quintero: Debra Martinez Jessica Martinez Mom...
Stacey D. Hernandez: Liz Robledo...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This