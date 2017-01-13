Mission Man Arrested for Indecency With A Child

MISSION (KFXV) –On Monday, Mission Police arrested a man for indecency with a child, a second degree felony, after the child made an outcry to her stepmother.

Mission police served a warrant for 35-year-old, Juan Carlos Maya on January 9th, after his 14-year-old daughter confided in her stepmother that her father, Maya, had fondled her various times since she was 12-years-old.

According to documents provided by the Mission Municipal Court, maya stated he did not remember what he did because he was a “different person when he drinks.”

Maya received a bond of $100,000.

