Mid-Day Shooting Leaves One Dead in Edcouch

We stay in Hidalgo County where in Edcouch – the Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly – shooting that happened over the weekend – near the Edcouch-Elsa School District Administration building.

The victim is identified as 35-years-old – Juan Manuel Belmarez – shot multiple times while – driving his vehicle in the middle of the day on Southern Avenue and Reyes Street. Belmarez was found dead inside of his SUV.

The victim’s family members, who asked to not be identified, described Belmarez as a family man who did not have any enemies. They also told Fox news the victims – windshield had up to 10 bullet holes, and up to 30 bullet casings were found on the asphalt around the SUV.
According to the family, Belmarez was travelling to a local pizzeria when the fatal shooting occurred. He leaves behind four children, and his wife.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 252-TIPS (8477).

