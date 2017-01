McAllen (KFXV) — Police responded to a shooting in the downtown district near 19 1/2 Street Tuesday afternoon.

One woman was shot and is being treated for her wounds. Mcallen Police stated they responded to a domestic disturbance around 5 pm.

It is unknown whether the shooting was accidental, and the man is being interviewed by the authorities.

