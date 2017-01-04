McAllen Police Searching for Auto Thief

McAllen Police Searching for Auto Thief

McALLEN (KFXV) — In McAllen police are asking for the help of all Fox viewers to locate a suspect in connection to an auto theft case.
Police have identified the suspect as Cesar Cruz Valdes, also known as “Pelon.”

The theft occurred on December 15 of last year.

Valdes is described as a Hispanic male, 5′ 8″, weighing around 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If know where police can find him call McAllen crime stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

