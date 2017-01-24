Mayor Darling Invites President Trump to McAllen

Mayor Darling Invites President Trump to McAllen

McAllen (KFXV) — An invitation to President, Donald Trump, was approved this week by McAllen city commissioners.

This after the new leader made comments about the lack of border security throughout his campaign.

McAllen City Mayor, Jim Darling hopes this invitation to the president will give him a first-hand look at the issues affecting our border.

Throughout his campaign, the Republican leader made it known that it was his priority to build a wall between Mexico and the United States.

Darling, says that before any action is taken, the president must first visit the border, learn about the issues and meet with those who could be affected by future policies.

The mayor adds he’d like other city leaders to join him in this invitation to Trump.

Among major issues affecting McAllen, is the humanitarian crisis– as millions of dollars have been spent but the reimbursement has yet to come.

One of the concerns from the mayor is Trump’s proposed border wall and its effect on the city’s economy.

