Man Shot During Cook-Out in North Edinburg

Hidalgo County (KFXV) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at 7900 Hallam Avenue in a rural area of north Edinburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around one this morning, when a man entered the property as a group of neighbors were bar-b-cuing and shot a person.

Police say the 19-year-old suspect, asked for money, and the keys for a car when he shot a 41-year-old man and ran off.

Police arrived and the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Spanish-speaking, slim built male, approximately 5′ 7″, with dark-colored hair, a light complexion and a clean shaven face. He also wore a black t-shirt with a “z” or “s” emblem, and blue jeans.

Call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers with information on this case at (956) 668-TIPS (8477).

