Man Sentenced For Posing as LVN

Posted by | Jan 31, 2017 | | 0 |

Man Sentenced For Posing as LVN

San Benito (KFXV) — A San Benito man will head to federal prison for falsely claiming to be an nurse.
Juan Manuel Perez pleaded guilty in November of last year for his connection to identity theft of a licensed vocational nurse.
In December of 2014, Perez presented Cleveland Health Care in McAllen the information of an licensed nurse with the same name. However, Perez is not licensed with the Texas Board of Nursing. While posing as an LVN, Perez conducted patient home visits from December 2015 through 2016. Today, Perez received a mandatory 24-month sentence in a federal prison.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Historic Starr Co. Cross Stolen, Suspects at Large

Historic Starr Co. Cross Stolen, Suspects at Large

December 30, 2013

CBP Agents Seize $122K in Narcotics

CBP Agents Seize $122K in Narcotics

January 30, 2017

Sentencing Delayed for Former Bail Bondsman Linked to Drug-Trafficking Schemes

Sentencing Delayed for Former Bail Bondsman Linked to Drug-Trafficking Schemes

August 18, 2015

Thieves Steal Bronze Vases In Palm Valley Memorial Cemetery In Pharr

Thieves Steal Bronze Vases In Palm Valley Memorial Cemetery In Pharr

February 24, 2014

Leave a Reply

Countdown to the Superbowl

Recent Comments

Michael: Ditto!!...
Michael: GOOD!! I wish they would tow vehicles parked on ne...
Hidalgo County Family Violence Task Force: PLEASE!! PLEASE!! WE URGE THE COMMUNITY TO GET INV...
Rocio: I have some neighbors doing that ! And I have to w...
LauraleeySergio: He lived in the same apartment as my motber in law...
Gore Salazar Jr.: Punk ass...
Rob Salinas: This is the news media should focus on more the wa...
: 4.5...
: 0.5...
Edgar Eugenio Bañuelos: 100 people repeating the same thing "really neice"...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This