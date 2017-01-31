Man Sentenced For Posing as LVN

San Benito (KFXV) — A San Benito man will head to federal prison for falsely claiming to be an nurse.

Juan Manuel Perez pleaded guilty in November of last year for his connection to identity theft of a licensed vocational nurse.

In December of 2014, Perez presented Cleveland Health Care in McAllen the information of an licensed nurse with the same name. However, Perez is not licensed with the Texas Board of Nursing. While posing as an LVN, Perez conducted patient home visits from December 2015 through 2016. Today, Perez received a mandatory 24-month sentence in a federal prison.

