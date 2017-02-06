Man Faces Charges After Stabbing Man

Harlingen (KFXV) — 42 year old, Fidel Diaz faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing a man.
Harlingen police responded to the 600 block of North Ed Carey drive where they found a man with a stab wound to the arm.
Police says it all began with an altercation between Diaz and the victim. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene, but returned around noon. He was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Diaz was given a $50,000 bond.

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

