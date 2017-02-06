Man Faces Charges After Stabbing Man

Harlingen (KFXV) — 42 year old, Fidel Diaz faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after stabbing a man.

Harlingen police responded to the 600 block of North Ed Carey drive where they found a man with a stab wound to the arm.

Police says it all began with an altercation between Diaz and the victim. Authorities say the suspect fled the scene, but returned around noon. He was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Diaz was given a $50,000 bond.

