Man Charged With Fraud

San Juan (KFXV) — Hector Espino went before a judge today. Who charged him with theft by deception, insurance fraud and tampering with identification numbers.

Piece by piece is how– according to authorities– Hector Espino sold his truck after reporting it as stolen.

Investigators say Espino made the report to police only to later make a claim with his insurance company.

It was then Espino allegedly took his truck apart attempting to change the VIN number unnoticed.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance these type of crimes increase premium costs for insurance companies– costing you, the consumer, an approximate of 150 billion dollars a year.

An average of $1000 per family.

Now authorities are asking you to report any suspicion of fraud with enough information to the consumer help line.

Also, reminding the community insurance fraud could be punishable with 5 to 10 years in jail and fines up to $150,000 dollars.

Hector Espino received a bond of $65,000 dollars for all three charges, while authorities continue the investigation of these type of cases in our region.