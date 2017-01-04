Man Charged With Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting

Man Charged With Capital Murder in Fatal Shooting

McALLEN (KFXV) — At the Hidalgo County Courthouse – a man accused in a fatal shooting in McAllen is charged with capital murder.
Twenty-six-year-old Jesus Alejandro Cuevas is suspected of shooting and killed Moises Tamez in the parking lot this Stripes convenience store on 10th street.
According to official court documents, an argument between the two began hours before the shooting on the streets of McAllen.
Cuevas is also facing drug charges. If found guilty of capital murder he could face life in prison.

