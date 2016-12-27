Man Charged For Four Deaths After Accident

Raymondville (KFXV) — The man responsible for the death of four family members after an accident with his 18 wheeler is charged. The fatal accident in happened over the holiday weekend. A tractor trailer struck a family’s vehicle on FM 186, killing four of them.

The victims were 34-year-old Luis Cantu, 37-year-old, Elizabeth Murad, 14-year-old Delroy Cantu, and 8-year-old, Luis Cantu Jr.

38 year old, Antonio Quintero-Valdez Jr is charged with four counts of criminal negligent homicide. A judge set Quintero’s bond at $100,000.

