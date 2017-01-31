Luna Brothers Receive Sentencing

Luna Brothers Receive Sentencing

Cameron County (KFXV) — Tuesday, the Luna Brothers received their verdict.
A jury found Eduardo Luna guilty on all four counts against him for which he’ll serve life in prison — capital murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
His brother and suspended Border Patrol Agent, Joel Luna was originally charged for two of four counts he was guilty of, but ultimately was only charged with one count of participating in organized criminal activity for drug trafficking.

The man they decapitated, Honduran immigrant Franky Palacios, was allegedly an accomplice in said drug trafficking and betrayed the brothers.

He was found decapitated floating in the waters of Laguna Madre in March of 2015.

