Local Officials Expect Surge of Immigrants From Central America

Local Officials Expect Surge of Immigrants From Central America

RGV (KFXV) — Local officials are expecting a flood of more than 40,000 immigrants from Haiti, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia currently in Costa Rica to make their way to Mexican side of the border in Tamaulipas.

Many of these immigrants are fleeing their countries of origin because of violence, economic instabilities, and to find a better life in America. We spoke to us Congressman Cuellar about the expected spike.

According to a statement released by Congressman Cuellar’s office, the surge of immigrants is expected at the beginning of next year.

