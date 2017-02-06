Lifeless man Found on Donna Street
Donna (KFXV) — A man is found dead lying in the street Sunday evening.
The incident happened near the 700 block of Highway 83 in front of a convenience store.
Police haven’t released any information regarding the incident, but it is suspected the man is a victim of a hit and run.
Family of the man remained at the scene wanting answers.
FOX cameras captured the moment as authorities removed the man’s body from the roadway for a more extensive investigation.
Witnesses say the didn’t hear or see anything unusual before the discovery. We will bring you updates as more information is released.