Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement

Posted by | Feb 6, 2017 | | 0 |

Lady Gaga follows up Super Bowl show with tour announcement

HOUSTON (AP) — Fresh off a high-wire, crowd-pleasing halftime performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga has announced plans for a world tour kicking off this summer.

Gaga posted news of the tour on Twitter late Sunday night. The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

Several of her U.S. dates include performances at baseball stadiums, including Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.

The tour begins on Aug. 1 in Vancouver and wraps up on Dec. 14 in Salt Lake City.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

Tags: , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Jeong says Mr. Chow ‘Hangover’ Role Inspired by Wife’s Cancer Fight

Jeong says Mr. Chow ‘Hangover’ Role Inspired by Wife’s Cancer Fight

March 9, 2015

Legend, Pitt Among Stars Taking New Power Role: Tv Producer

Legend, Pitt Among Stars Taking New Power Role: Tv Producer

June 28, 2016

After Lengthy Stand-off With Police, Chris Brown Arrested

After Lengthy Stand-off With Police, Chris Brown Arrested

August 31, 2016

Teen arrested in theft of part from Walker crash

Teen arrested in theft of part from Walker crash

December 6, 2013

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Krissty cruz: In my defense the writer of this article didn't bo...
Juliane P Wolff: Poor guy has he been found ?...
timeisnow316: WHO WAS THE AUDITING FIRM? 10K a month is still a ...
Rick Cory: I guess when brothers are criminal they will turn ...
Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This