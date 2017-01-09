Jury Selection Underway In Murder Trial of Torres

Cameron County (KFXV) — Jury selection is underway in the capital murder trial of Ruben Torres.

Accused of kidnapping and killing his 13-year-old girlfriend almost a decade ago. It was in 2007 when Torres, then 16, allegedly kidnapped Abigail Estrada and apparently killed her.
Her body was never recovered. Torres was arrested shortly after Estrada disappeared, but charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence, the case was left unsolved for several years.
In August of 2015, the Cameron County District Attorney’s office and Harlingen Police found enough evidence to charge Torres with murder. Although Torres was 16 at the time of the crime, he’s being processed as an adult.

