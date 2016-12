San Benito (KFXV) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into the robbery of an active Border Patrol agent’s gun in San Benito.

Police officials confirmed that this is not the first time an active officer has been targeted, and had their weapons, or police gear stolen.

The stolen gear and weapons are often used in crimes, which often leads the registered equipment back to the officer.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.