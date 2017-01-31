Human Trafficker Receives ‘Enhanced Sentence’

Human Trafficker Receives ‘Enhanced Sentence’

McAllen (KFXV) — A Mexican national received a 50 month sentence today in the McAllen Federal court for harboring undocumented immigrants.

Between June and July of last year, thirty-year-old, Adan Hernandez-Nunez held undocumented immigrants in Palmhurst, where he raped one of the women who he blamed for another woman’s escape. He assaulted her to make her “pay for it.”

According to officials, he threatened to kill the Honduran woman if she reported the assault to anyone.
Nunez received an enhanced sentence and pleaded guilty in September 2016 and will be transported to a federal prison.

