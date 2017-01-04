Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Searching for Fugitive

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — Hidalgo County authorities are searching for a fugitive for failure to comply with his sex offender registration requirements and a DWI.
Twenty-one-year-old Juan Martin Garza Roque is described as 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. His distinguishing marks include a tattoo on his right leg of a “grim reaper.”
His last known address is Mission, Texas. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-tips (8477). Any information that leads to his arrest could make you eligible for a cash reward, and all information remains anonymous.

