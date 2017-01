In Hidalgo County – Carlos Perez went before a judge today to face charges for driving while intoxicated.

Fox news has learned Perez works a bailiff, as we reported he was arrested by Edinburg police on December 21 while allegedly driving drunk on University Drive. A judge today imposed a bond of $5,000 for the D.W.I. charge and another for $4,000 for illegally carrying a firearm. Authorities transported Perez to the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

