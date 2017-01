MISSION (KFXV) — Hidalgo County authorities are asking for the help of all Fox viewers to find a women caught on tape taking something that wasn’t hers.

According to investigators the women took a 73-years-old purse at a store located on La Homa Road in Mission. You can see the elderly women leave her purse and then the suspect pick it up, if you have any information contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers.

