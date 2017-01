HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Police are asking for the help of all Fox viewers to find a man who robbed a Bass Pro Shops.

The incident happened on January 10th a man walked into the place and stole over 650 dollars worth of stuff. If you have any information on this incident or can identify the man in this photo contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8477).

