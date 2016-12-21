Half of Corpus Christi Still Without Safe Water
Corpus Christi (KFXV) — At least half of the Corpus Christi population still without safe water services — after a dangerous chemical leaked into the city’s water system.The substance has been identified as an asphalt emulsifier. The incident forced the closure of schools.
Several business owners have placed bottled water in restrooms to avoid contamination
Meanwhile, distribution sites formed throughout the city to alleviate residents.
But while the sale of bottled water rises, local businesses are already seeing a negative impact.
Attorney Bob Hilliard, is representing close to 100 businesses in a lawsuit filed this Wednesday, against private company, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions and Valero– whom they blame for the possible origin of this contamination.
The lawsuit also alleges negligence by these companies.
Hilliard added he is willing to represent people who might have health complications due to this chemical leak.
Industrial tanks may have released two chemicals into the Corpus Christi public water system, according to a news release from the Corpus Christi legislative delegation. “This is based on initial reports and the quantity of these chemicals can not be determined at this time,” the news release states. The chemicals were identified as indoline and hydrochloric acid. This new information contradicts the city’s earlier announcement that only one chemical — Indulin AA-86 — was released into the water supply. The city’s announcement comes about 12 hours into a city mandated ban on drinking or using tap water.
This is the third water crisis for the area in two years. And it will not surprise you at all to learn that there are already lawsuits flying in the direction of Valero, the parent company of the firm in question, Ergon Asphalt and Emulsion of Jackson, Mississippi. The whole country is in the middle of a “backflow incident” right now. I think we’re going to wash up, finally, in 1879.
