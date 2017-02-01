H-E-B Shooter Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea

Posted by | Feb 1, 2017 | | 0 |

H-E-B Shooter Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — In Hidalgo County, Raul Lopez is facing murder charges .
Lopez faces one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count of attempted capital murder of multiple persons.
This stems from a fatal shooting at an H-E-B in Palmview that left 48-year-old, Mario Alberto Pulido dead, and three more injured.
Surveillance video shows Lopez exited the grocery store, took a nine millimeter weapon from his vehicle, and shot approximately 15 rounds at the victims through a glass window, into the grocery store.
Lopez claims he had a “paranoia episode.”
Lopez will return to court in march he could spend life in prison.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Family Loses Home to a Fire

Family Loses Home to a Fire

September 15, 2016

Two Arrested, One on the Run after McAllen Police Pursuit

Two Arrested, One on the Run after McAllen Police Pursuit

May 17, 2016

$52 Million to be Invested in Pharr providing a positive economic impact

$52 Million to be Invested in Pharr providing a positive economic impact

March 30, 2016

Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Rio Hondo Residents

Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Rio Hondo Residents

May 22, 2015

Leave a Reply

Countdown to the Superbowl

Recent Comments

Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........
Sandy Fonseca-Badillo: They'll never rest. They don't have enough officer...
Carlos Zamora: What a travesty! Both of them should've been char...
Michael: Ditto!!...
Michael: GOOD!! I wish they would tow vehicles parked on ne...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This