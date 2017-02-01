H-E-B Shooter Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — In Hidalgo County, Raul Lopez is facing murder charges .

Lopez faces one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count of attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

This stems from a fatal shooting at an H-E-B in Palmview that left 48-year-old, Mario Alberto Pulido dead, and three more injured.

Surveillance video shows Lopez exited the grocery store, took a nine millimeter weapon from his vehicle, and shot approximately 15 rounds at the victims through a glass window, into the grocery store.

Lopez claims he had a “paranoia episode.”

Lopez will return to court in march he could spend life in prison.

