Grenade Found in Edinburg Neighborhood

Edinburg (KFXV) — A drug raid leads Edinburg police officers to evacuate a neighborhood after finding what appeared to be a live grenade.

The incident happened around 11:30 this morning at the 900 block of Mahl Avenue.

After encountering the artifact, officers called the fire department and the McAllen Bomb Squad.

Investigation determined the ‘live grenade’ was actually a dud.

It’s still unknown what narcotics were seized from the home and if there were any arrests.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.