Grenade Found in Edinburg Neighborhood

Jan 19, 2017

Edinburg (KFXV) — A drug raid leads Edinburg police officers to evacuate a neighborhood after finding what appeared to be a live grenade.
The incident happened around 11:30 this morning at the 900 block of Mahl Avenue.
After encountering the artifact, officers called the fire department and the McAllen Bomb Squad.
Investigation determined the ‘live grenade’ was actually a dud.
It’s still unknown what narcotics were seized from the home and if there were any arrests.

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

