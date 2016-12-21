Former DEA Officer Sentenced to 300-Months in Prison

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Former DEA Task Force Officer, and Mission Police Department Investigator, Hector Mendez of San Juan, went before a federal judge in McAllen, and was handed a 300-month sentence today.

Mendez was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine by a federal jury in July, after a six-day trial. According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s office, “Mendez conspired to steal.. ‘over 1400 kilograms’ of cocaine. Mendez also intentionally falsifying statements to… multiple judges….”

The judge saying “Mendez’s crimes were particularly reprehensible,” and, “that while working with DEA, Mendez was also profiting by stealing narcotics from the criminals he was supposed to investigate.”

