Former BP Agent’s Brother Testifies Against Him

Cameron County (KFXV) — In tears Fernando Luna testified against his younger brothers Joel and Eduardo.

Both facing capital murder charges for allegedly participating in the murder and decapitation of Jose Francisco Palacios — better known as Franky, whose body was found floating on South Padre Island.
During Fernando’s testimony, he said he made and arrangement with officials,to avoiding capital murder charges.
Other family members also testified today. The trial will continue tomorrow. Joel Luna, Ex-Border Patrol agent and his brother Eduardo, facing life behind bars if found guilty

