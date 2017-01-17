Former BP Agent In Court for Organized Criminal Activity

Posted by | Jan 17, 2017 | | 0 |

Former BP Agent In Court for Organized Criminal Activity

Cameron County (KFXV) — Joel and Eduardo Luna’s trial for capital murder charges will begin Wednesday.

After jury selection, the judge granting a petition to dismiss evidence that Ex-Border Patrol Agent Luna was a part of organized criminal activity.

And for his brother, Eduardo Luna, that he entered the country illegally.

It’s believed the Luna brothers participated in the murder and decapitation of Jose Francisco Palacios , better known as Franky– whose body was found floating at South Padre Island. The state is not looking for a death sentence, but life in prison. We’ll keep you updated as trial unfolds.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Rep. Steve Stockman To Challenge Sen. Cornyn In Primaries

Rep. Steve Stockman To Challenge Sen. Cornyn In Primaries

December 10, 2013

Gas Prices Lowest Since 2004

Gas Prices Lowest Since 2004

September 7, 2015

Valley Victims Claim Good Samaritan Fraud Scam Took $50K

Valley Victims Claim Good Samaritan Fraud Scam Took $50K

November 13, 2013

Authorities Searching For Triple Homicide Suspect

Authorities Searching For Triple Homicide Suspect

August 6, 2014

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Ed: i walk into the place and buy stuff....
Michelle Crawford: No I'm asking is it the one she goes to all the ti...
Crystal Ibanez: Which one...
Michelle Crawford: Its the one she goes to all the time...
Crystal Ibanez: Yea my mom told me last night...
Hermila Sanchez Hermi-Mila: Emma T. Garza...
: 1...
Sammy Jo Villarreal: Evan Garcia...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Delila Quintero: Debra Martinez Jessica Martinez Mom...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This