Palmview (KFXV) — Five people are detained tonight after evading police in a chase in the city of Palmview.

The incident occurred around eleven in the morning near Mile Two and Godwin Road. State troopers attempted to pull over a blue Chevy for speeding when it refused to stop, and police gave chase.

The pursuit ended in an orchard when the five individuals, believed to be undocumented immigrants, were arrested. The case remains under investigation.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.