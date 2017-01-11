Firefighters Battle Olmito Blaze for Second Day

Posted by | Jan 11, 2017 | | 0 |

Firefighters Battle Olmito Blaze for Second Day

Olmito (KFXV) — On the intersection of FM 1732 and Carmen Avenue where fire units remain on the scene making sure this more than 24 hour fire is completely put out.
Strong winds, shredded tires and brush were only several of the factors that help intensify and prolong this fire.
Gerardo Cisneros is a manager at this local business a place that’s suffered damages including a burnt fence due to the fire.
Two other buildings did not have the same luck and were completely consumed by the flames.
At this point, no injuries are reported, however authorities continue monitoring the area for the presence of toxic fumes.
Officials tell us a really important factor is containing the waste accumulated by the burnt tires and the water being used to extinguish the fire since it’s extremely toxic. The goal is to keep it from getting to any water source and prevent contamination.
Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo explains why more than 8 fire departments and over 24 hours were needed to battle the flames.
Elizondo says this fire originated from another grass fire nearby spreading to different areas.
Firefighters will remain on the scene and make sure the residences nearby stay safe.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

345 Traffic Citations Issued over past Five Months in Palmview

345 Traffic Citations Issued over past Five Months in Palmview

April 18, 2016

Robbery Caught on Camera, Police need your help

Robbery Caught on Camera, Police need your help

June 13, 2014

Celebrations Cut Short for Governor Elect, Greg Abbott

Celebrations Cut Short for Governor Elect, Greg Abbott

November 5, 2014

Autopsy Reveals Student Died Of Natural Causes

Autopsy Reveals Student Died Of Natural Causes

March 7, 2014

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

: 5...
Cecilia Garduza Zumba: Omg 😱 God bless them...
Tina Lopez: I was thinking the same thing...
Annie Acosta: Wat evidence was found??? ugh such a young girl......
Raquel Garcia: Esperemos en Dios ke tenga el valor para decir don...
Rosalinda Joy Garcia: Without a weapon, and a body it will be hard to g...
Wero N Ronnie: Will he ever disclose the location of her body?? T...
Steph G Granado: San benito not brownsville...
Amanda Belmarez: Cecilia Garduza Zumba...
Sandy Fonseca-Badillo: He has no shame...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This