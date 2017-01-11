Firefighters Battle Olmito Blaze for Second Day

Olmito (KFXV) — On the intersection of FM 1732 and Carmen Avenue where fire units remain on the scene making sure this more than 24 hour fire is completely put out.

Strong winds, shredded tires and brush were only several of the factors that help intensify and prolong this fire.

Gerardo Cisneros is a manager at this local business a place that’s suffered damages including a burnt fence due to the fire.

Two other buildings did not have the same luck and were completely consumed by the flames.

At this point, no injuries are reported, however authorities continue monitoring the area for the presence of toxic fumes.

Officials tell us a really important factor is containing the waste accumulated by the burnt tires and the water being used to extinguish the fire since it’s extremely toxic. The goal is to keep it from getting to any water source and prevent contamination.

Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo explains why more than 8 fire departments and over 24 hours were needed to battle the flames.

Elizondo says this fire originated from another grass fire nearby spreading to different areas.

Firefighters will remain on the scene and make sure the residences nearby stay safe.

