Father Who Decapitated His Three Children Seeks Appeal For Death Sentence

Hidalgo County(KFXV)– John Allen Rubio, fighting to get his death row sentence overturned after being convicted of smothering, stabbing and decapitation of his 3 children.

The convicted murderer continues his quest for a second chance to live. The jury will discuss what led him and his common law wife, to commit the gruesome homicides.

John Allen Rubio will be back in court after his death row conviction he received six years ago.

In just days, a jury will listen to information about how Rubio’s mother testified to drinking six beers every day while she was pregnant with him.

Rubio’s lawyers are hoping to argue that fetal alcohol syndrome may have caused him to commit the crimes.

Fox 2 News spoke to Maria Barrera Director A Helping Hand Ahead, about this syndrome.

Barrera says the symptoms are different in every patient.

People who live in the neighborhood where the homicides took place still remember what they say was a horrific day.

In 2003, Rubio was sentenced to the death penalty for the murders of 3 year old, Julissa Quezada, 14 month old, John Rubio and Jane Rubio — only 2 months old.

This is the second time Rubio attempts to avoid the death penalty. In 2007, his sentence to death row was revoked but in 2010, a jury sentenced him to death once again.

Count on Fox 2 News to continue following this story.

We’ll bring you all the details about Monday’s hearing.

  O H on August 4, 2016 at 3:47 am

    Seriously!! Do the same to him as he did to his own flesh and blood.

  Santos Hernandez on August 4, 2016 at 6:51 am

    it’s sad his children aren’t here to appeal their death’s.

    Esmie on January 6, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Well said!! This idiot has the nerve to appeal his death! He should be begging for it!

