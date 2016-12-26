Family of Four Displaced After Fire

Family of Four Displaced After Fire

Laguna Heights (KFXV) — A family of four gathered for the holiday loses their home.

It happened on Saturday at around 4:40 in the afternoon, as the family of migrant workers was preparing food in the kitchen the home caught on fire. Port Isabel Fire Department responded to the emergency call and helped prevent any injuries but unfortunately the family’s home was a total loss, including all of their possessions. Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the fire. We’ll keep you updated with all of the details as they are released. The community has helped and continues to help the family during Christmas-time with toys for the children and basic needs for the family.

