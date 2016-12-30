Family Holds Onto Hope in Finding Nohemi Rodriguez

Harlingen (KFXV) — With only days away from hitting the six month mark of Nohemi Rodriguez’s disappearance. A Fox reporter was allowed into the family’s home. She joins us with the story.

Nohemi Rodriguez went missing the morning of July 17th. Last seen leaving her place of work- a McDonald’s in Harlingen. Nohemi has missed her own birthday and now the holidays with the family.

Enedina Sanchez spoke to fox news about the family’s situation since Nohemi has been gone.

A candle is lit, an open bible and pictures of the now 20 year old, stand in her living room as a signal of hope.

Sanchez tells me the investigator on the case.

She says every time the phone rings with a new lead– it instills the hope of bringing Nohemi home.

But until now…Everyone of those leads has led to a dead end.

Sanchez shared with us how the family is managing to spend this holiday season without her.

Sending out as message tonight to every family that may be without a loved one.

If you have any information at all on Nohemi Rodriguez’s whereabouts. Call your local police department immediately.

