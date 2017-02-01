EXCLUSIVE: Woman Behind Bars For Running Over Ex’s Mother-In-Law

Posted by | Dec 9, 2016 | | 39 |

EXCLUSIVE: Woman Behind Bars For Running Over Ex’s Mother-In-Law

This article was originally published 2 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Raymondville (KFXV) – Fox Exclusive: A young girl is behind bars tonight for running over her ex-boyfriend’s current mother in law–several times. Authorities are considering that the incident could have be the result of a jealous rage.

It all started with a verbal fight between the suspect and her ex-boyfriend’s current partner. A fight that ended with no injuries but later lead to a second confrontation that nearly turned deadly.

23-year old, Christy Cruz is now facing four counts of aggravated assault, arrested just last night by Raymondville police officers.

According to authorities, Cruz saw her ex-boyfriend with another woman on the street and started a confrontation.

The couple left the scene only to find Cruz at their residence hours later on the corner of East San Francisco Avenue and North 9th Street.

This is what’s left of the family’s fence after Cruz plowed onto their property crashing into a parked vehicle. Inside the parked car were her ex-boyfriend, his current partner and another passenger.

Officials say Cruz put the car in reverse and went for a second hit. When the people inside car tried to escape, is when a woman–Cruz’s boyfriend’s mother in law– came out of the residence only to be run over.

Police explain Cruz did not stop there, she dragged the woman with her car and ran her over a second time.

The victim had part of her foot amputated and underwent another surgery today.
While Christy Cruz is left with four counts of aggravated assault after what police say was a possible crime of passion.

Recommended:

Witnesses Take Stand in Nohemi Gonzalez’s Trial Harlingen PD Seek Public’s Help in Aggravated Assault Case Two Face Assault Charges in Weslaco Alleged Heated Discussion Leads to Shooting
Tags: , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

More Than $3 Million In Narcotics Seized At Ports Of Entry

More Than $3 Million In Narcotics Seized At Ports Of Entry

January 28, 2014

Sheriff’s Office Hosts Free Homeowner Gun Safety Course

Sheriff’s Office Hosts Free Homeowner Gun Safety Course

February 27, 2015

Gas Theft-Ring Suspects Detained

Gas Theft-Ring Suspects Detained

May 7, 2014

Authorities Raid Edinburg Home

Authorities Raid Edinburg Home

September 24, 2015

39 Comments

  2. Morena R. Perez on December 9, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    I hope that when you become a mother in law same crap happens to you js douchebag

    Reply
  3. Teri Lynne on December 9, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    Wow. Assault!? Sucks that it can’t be attempted murder.

    Reply
  4. Nina Gonzalez on December 9, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Assault ? Wtf… She ran over her twice!!

    Reply
  6. Veronica Irizarry on December 9, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    Ummm what kind of mother-in law was she.. just asking. 😝

    Reply
    • Nina Gonzalez on December 10, 2016 at 4:27 am

      Smh . Ignorance asf! How is this funny ?

      Reply
    • Veronica Irizarry on December 10, 2016 at 4:45 am

      Besides that.. if it bothers you so much.. talk to the individual that ran her over

      Reply
    • Veronica Irizarry on December 10, 2016 at 4:46 am

      A life is important. But this is freedom of speech.. GTFO it

      Reply
    • Ruth Pardo on December 10, 2016 at 7:05 am

      Like any other mother whom cares for her son/daughter & sites with them…doesnt give her the right to do what she did ,but when EXTREAMLY intoxicated She was Ruthles with no remorse…Ofcourse she is now wishing she could turn back time.As is the mother law whom gave her a hard time…love both them reguardless of their flaws..prayers for the both of them….
      Krissty Cruz & Elizabeth Mendoza GOD KEEP YALL WRAPPED IN HIS Loving & caring hands always eh…

      Reply
      • Oldbarrio on December 10, 2016 at 4:54 pm

        Prayers for both them and their FAMILIES

        Reply
    • Veronica Irizarry on December 10, 2016 at 7:24 am

      Omg ok. While I would never think of commuting a crime.. I think it’s so very sad that things like this get posted.. today I felt like making light of a very sad situation.. I’m tired of the ugly in the world. But if nobody wants to hear any feedback of any kind then stuff like this should not get posted

      Reply
    • Valdez on December 10, 2016 at 10:31 pm

      Bad one

      Reply
  8. Ricky Ramirez Jr on December 9, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    Glad they caught her, she could of killed my aunt over jelousy. Justice is now being served for my aunt and we are happy she is behind bars where she belongs and hopefully stays for a very long time… Thanks to the Raymondville PD for everything yall did and made possible, it is greatly appreciated

    Reply
    • Lee Lee on December 10, 2016 at 1:01 am

      Omg , damnnnn

      Reply
  11. Velda Garcia on December 10, 2016 at 1:49 am

    Some mother in laws are bad…. I really hope this mother in law wasn’t a bad one.

    Reply
    • Valdez on December 10, 2016 at 9:57 pm

      She is a real bad mother in law.

      Reply
      • Patricia Serrato on December 11, 2016 at 10:29 am

        Horrible mother in law everyone know it

        Reply
  16. Nina Gonzalez on December 10, 2016 at 4:30 am

    Bad mother in law or not , that bitch had no good reason to do what she did. Guess who done ruined her entire life for a moment of anger and jealousy lol smh fkn stupid bitch …

    Reply
  17. Mary Lou Torres on December 10, 2016 at 6:25 am

    I am the luckiest woman cus I have the best mother in law in the world.

    Reply
  18. Paul Fonseca on December 10, 2016 at 8:49 am

    Calmate jr Brandi Marie Villarreal

    Reply
  20. Annette Silva on December 10, 2016 at 1:49 pm

    Is anyone following the story? Or actually clicked on the link and read it. It wasn’t her mother in law but her ex boyfriend’s current girlfriend’s mother. Making it his current mother in law. Does that make any sense? Lol.

    Reply
  23. Valdez on December 10, 2016 at 10:10 pm

    First of all she was not arrested. She didn’t know she had ran over her mother in law till they started threatening her on Facebook, so she turned herself in. Second it was not her boyfriend it was her husband. Her mother in law had krisstys husband and his lover at her house.. Wow!! what a good mother in law. Everybody is untitled to there opinion, but get the story straight before you’ll assume.. Mrs krissty was beaten and ask she did was drive away running for her life. If you’ll look at the picture closely you’ll WI see the scratches on her face. If you tell me I would call it self defence. I’m not saying he r mother in law deserved it. I just think she did the right thing driving away saving her life being 1 against 4 to 5 people.
    What they need to do is drug test every witness and victim’s and PD will know the real motive. Js

    Reply
  24. Patricia Serrato on December 11, 2016 at 10:26 am

    Thats his wife get the fkn story straight…

    Reply
  25. Krissty cruz on February 6, 2017 at 12:17 am

    In my defense the writer of this article didn’t bother to even get my side of the story and assumes that I was in a jealous rage. As for me attacking her purposely, it was not so. I was being attacked by my husband and four other people and my first instinct was to get out of there as fast as I could. I did not mean to hit her. Our marriage was always rocking and she had lots to do with it but that doesn’t mean I was looking to hurt her. For all those that commented God Bless You even those that did it out of context but the TRUTH will set me free!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Countdown to the Superbowl

Recent Comments

Krissty cruz: In my defense the writer of this article didn't bo...
Juliane P Wolff: Poor guy has he been found ?...
timeisnow316: WHO WAS THE AUDITING FIRM? 10K a month is still a ...
Rick Cory: I guess when brothers are criminal they will turn ...
Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This