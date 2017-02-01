EXCLUSIVE: Woman Behind Bars For Running Over Ex’s Mother-In-Law
Raymondville (KFXV) – Fox Exclusive: A young girl is behind bars tonight for running over her ex-boyfriend’s current mother in law–several times. Authorities are considering that the incident could have be the result of a jealous rage.
It all started with a verbal fight between the suspect and her ex-boyfriend’s current partner. A fight that ended with no injuries but later lead to a second confrontation that nearly turned deadly.
23-year old, Christy Cruz is now facing four counts of aggravated assault, arrested just last night by Raymondville police officers.
According to authorities, Cruz saw her ex-boyfriend with another woman on the street and started a confrontation.
The couple left the scene only to find Cruz at their residence hours later on the corner of East San Francisco Avenue and North 9th Street.
This is what’s left of the family’s fence after Cruz plowed onto their property crashing into a parked vehicle. Inside the parked car were her ex-boyfriend, his current partner and another passenger.
Officials say Cruz put the car in reverse and went for a second hit. When the people inside car tried to escape, is when a woman–Cruz’s boyfriend’s mother in law– came out of the residence only to be run over.
Police explain Cruz did not stop there, she dragged the woman with her car and ran her over a second time.
The victim had part of her foot amputated and underwent another surgery today.
While Christy Cruz is left with four counts of aggravated assault after what police say was a possible crime of passion.
Angelica Cordero-Palacios
I hope that when you become a mother in law same crap happens to you js douchebag
Wow. Assault!? Sucks that it can’t be attempted murder.
Assault ? Wtf… She ran over her twice!!
Caca mother inlaw
Ummm what kind of mother-in law was she.. just asking. 😝
Smh . Ignorance asf! How is this funny ?
Nina Gonzalez awww don’t be mad
Besides that.. if it bothers you so much.. talk to the individual that ran her over
A life is important. But this is freedom of speech.. GTFO it
Like any other mother whom cares for her son/daughter & sites with them…doesnt give her the right to do what she did ,but when EXTREAMLY intoxicated She was Ruthles with no remorse…Ofcourse she is now wishing she could turn back time.As is the mother law whom gave her a hard time…love both them reguardless of their flaws..prayers for the both of them….
Krissty Cruz & Elizabeth Mendoza GOD KEEP YALL WRAPPED IN HIS Loving & caring hands always eh…
Prayers for both them and their FAMILIES
Omg ok. While I would never think of commuting a crime.. I think it’s so very sad that things like this get posted.. today I felt like making light of a very sad situation.. I’m tired of the ugly in the world. But if nobody wants to hear any feedback of any kind then stuff like this should not get posted
Bad one
Everyone’s dream lol
Really I guess Ur wife feels the same~gm
Glad they caught her, she could of killed my aunt over jelousy. Justice is now being served for my aunt and we are happy she is behind bars where she belongs and hopefully stays for a very long time… Thanks to the Raymondville PD for everything yall did and made possible, it is greatly appreciated
Lee Lee
Omg , damnnnn
Raza!!!
Some mother in laws are bad…. I really hope this mother in law wasn’t a bad one.
She is a real bad mother in law.
Horrible mother in law everyone know it
Crazy lol
Wow
Omg
So much hate.
ALV
Bad mother in law or not , that bitch had no good reason to do what she did. Guess who done ruined her entire life for a moment of anger and jealousy lol smh fkn stupid bitch …
I am the luckiest woman cus I have the best mother in law in the world.
Calmate jr Brandi Marie Villarreal
Elizabeth Mendoza is a good grandma …
Is anyone following the story? Or actually clicked on the link and read it. It wasn’t her mother in law but her ex boyfriend’s current girlfriend’s mother. Making it his current mother in law. Does that make any sense? Lol.
Is this akella loka de chorizo? Valerie Gallardo
😂😂😂
No
Adam Carlos reymonbil
First of all she was not arrested. She didn’t know she had ran over her mother in law till they started threatening her on Facebook, so she turned herself in. Second it was not her boyfriend it was her husband. Her mother in law had krisstys husband and his lover at her house.. Wow!! what a good mother in law. Everybody is untitled to there opinion, but get the story straight before you’ll assume.. Mrs krissty was beaten and ask she did was drive away running for her life. If you’ll look at the picture closely you’ll WI see the scratches on her face. If you tell me I would call it self defence. I’m not saying he r mother in law deserved it. I just think she did the right thing driving away saving her life being 1 against 4 to 5 people.
What they need to do is drug test every witness and victim’s and PD will know the real motive. Js
Thats his wife get the fkn story straight…
In my defense the writer of this article didn’t bother to even get my side of the story and assumes that I was in a jealous rage. As for me attacking her purposely, it was not so. I was being attacked by my husband and four other people and my first instinct was to get out of there as fast as I could. I did not mean to hit her. Our marriage was always rocking and she had lots to do with it but that doesn’t mean I was looking to hurt her. For all those that commented God Bless You even those that did it out of context but the TRUTH will set me free!