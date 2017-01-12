EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff’s Department Raids Eight-Liner Establishment

EXCLUSIVE: Sheriff’s Department Raids Eight-Liner Establishment

Alamo (KFXV) — We begin with breaking news out of Alamo where the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office just raided an establishment on Owassa Road, between Alamo Road and Cesar Chavez Road.

Fox News was the only media on the scene, and we caught on camera where dozens of people were leaving the building.

Authorities confirmed they executed a warrant search of an eight liners establishment. Neighbors commented off camera that there they witnessed activity at all hours of the day, and did not know who the owner of the building was.

We will bring you more information as it is made available.

