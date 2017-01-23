EXCLUSIVE: Second Time Woman Goes Missing; Spotted at SPI

EXCLUSIVE: Second Time Woman Goes Missing; Spotted at SPI

SPI (KFXV) — South Padre Island officials continue searching for a young woman– whose location has been unknown since November.

Two months after her disappearance from Connecticut, the 22-year-old woman is still missing– while officials in South Padre continue searching for her– we found out this isn’t the first time she’s been missing.

Emily Carrie Kutz, was last seen by her family on November 12– and reported missing in December.
Prior to that, her parents filed a missing person’s report on September 10th in their hometown, Canton, Connecticut.
Only to be found two weeks later in New York.
I spoke to Canton Police Department, they tell me Kutz has a history of disappearing.

Almost two months since she was reported missing a second time in Connecticut, sightings of her at the visitor center in South Padre Island, were reported to local authorities.

While flyers have been passed around in South Padre in an effort to locate her, Canton Police also entered Kutz’s information into the National Missing And Unidentified Persons Missing.

According to the information provided to this agency, ‘her medical and mental health issues
are not often evident’.
Kutz is described as blue-eyed, five-feet nine-inches in height, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.
Her hair is sandy blonde in color and she has two small tattoos– one on the inside of each wrist.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact South Padre Island Police at (956) 761-5454.

