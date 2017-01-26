EXCLUSIVE: Raymondville Fugitive Arrested in Iowa

Posted by | Jan 26, 2017 | | 0 |

EXCLUSIVE: Raymondville Fugitive Arrested in Iowa

Raymondville (KFXV) –Fox News Exclusive : A man was arrested just hours ago after a 16-year-old girl confessed she was being sexually abused by him since she was only 7.

This man 41-year-old Pablo Hernandez is behind bars tonight for two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Something police say also stands out in this case is that Hernandez already had a history of sexual abuse before his stepdaughter’s outcry.

Fox News put this timeline together to show you how authorities got to his arrest.

In November of 2015, Hernandez failed to appear at the Raymondville Police Department.

To register as a sex offender for an offense he committed in 1995 to a non family member.

After that Hernandez went under the radar– wanted by officials since failing to register as a sex offender is a crime.

In December of 2015, Hernandez was arrested in Iowa for a domestic violence incident. Officials then determined his wife started a confrontation after her 16 year old daughter made an outcry saying Hernandez, her stepfather had been sexually abusing her since she was 7 years old.

After receiving the arrest report, Raymondville investigators fought to obtain an arrest warrant for Hernandez and in February of 2016 they traveled to Iowa asking for him to be transported back to the valley.

And today January 26th 2017, after extensive investigations, officials were able to arrest this man who is now waiting a trail for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of his stepdaughter.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Third Suspect Arrested in McAllen Murder Case

Third Suspect Arrested in McAllen Murder Case

September 18, 2014

Edinburg Police Investigating Deadly Accident

Edinburg Police Investigating Deadly Accident

June 16, 2014

Drop of Illegal Crossings by Undocumented Children

Drop of Illegal Crossings by Undocumented Children

August 14, 2014

Recent Poll Reveals “Politiqueras” Statistics

Recent Poll Reveals “Politiqueras” Statistics

January 28, 2014

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Edgar Eugenio Bañuelos: 100 people repeating the same thing "really neice"...
Rob Salinas: Fake news did not help President Trump win....
Hilda Camacho DTorres: That's the first thing I noticed too....
Hilda Camacho DTorres: Really, Fox news can even get spell correctly!...
Daniel Alfaro: So sad...
Terry Lynne: 👍🏻👍🏻...
Rob Salinas: All for nothing just to lose their life....
Rob Salinas: No worries here!...
Rob Salinas: Or is it Nice stabs uncle?...
Leassa Kellerman: FOX 2 News i would gladly apply for a position as ...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This