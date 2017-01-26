EXCLUSIVE: Raymondville Fugitive Arrested in Iowa

Raymondville (KFXV) –Fox News Exclusive : A man was arrested just hours ago after a 16-year-old girl confessed she was being sexually abused by him since she was only 7.

This man 41-year-old Pablo Hernandez is behind bars tonight for two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. Something police say also stands out in this case is that Hernandez already had a history of sexual abuse before his stepdaughter’s outcry.

Fox News put this timeline together to show you how authorities got to his arrest.

In November of 2015, Hernandez failed to appear at the Raymondville Police Department.

To register as a sex offender for an offense he committed in 1995 to a non family member.

After that Hernandez went under the radar– wanted by officials since failing to register as a sex offender is a crime.

In December of 2015, Hernandez was arrested in Iowa for a domestic violence incident. Officials then determined his wife started a confrontation after her 16 year old daughter made an outcry saying Hernandez, her stepfather had been sexually abusing her since she was 7 years old.

After receiving the arrest report, Raymondville investigators fought to obtain an arrest warrant for Hernandez and in February of 2016 they traveled to Iowa asking for him to be transported back to the valley.

And today January 26th 2017, after extensive investigations, officials were able to arrest this man who is now waiting a trail for the alleged continuous sexual abuse of his stepdaughter.

