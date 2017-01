CAMERON COUNTY (KFXV) — In a developing story out of Cameron County, ex-county judge Pedro Sepulveda has turned himself into authorities.

Sepulveda is accused of abuse of power and, theft by a public servant after a private road was paved by county workers, after an indictment was issued in late December.

Tuesday, a judge ordered an arrest warrant for Sepulveda who gave himself up the case continues to be investigated count on Fox news to follow this story.

