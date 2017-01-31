Ex-Bank Supervisor Pleads Guilty to Theft of $1.25 Million

McAllen (KFXV) — In McAllen, a woman pleads guilty to robbing a bank to the tune of $1.25 million.

42-year-old, Jill Marie Myers, stole on average ten thousand dollars a month between June 2004 through June 2014.

As a supervisor, Myers — responsible for verifying the cash the bank contained in its vault, admitted to creating fraudulent entries on bank records to hide the the theft.

The scheme came to light, when Plains Capital Bank acquired First National Bank’s Edinburg location.

Myers’ sentencing is slated for April 26, and faces up to 30 years in federal prison, with a possible one million dollar fine.

