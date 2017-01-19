El Chapo Extradited to New York

New York (KFXV) — Mexican drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to the U.S. Where he is expected to face a number of indictments.
The U.S Department of Justice confirms the extradition of notorious Drug Kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in connection to his leadership of the Sinaloa cartel.
A year after being recaptured by Mexican authorities– Joaquin Archilvaldo Guzman-Loera was taken into custody this afternoon by the dea in the border town of Ciudad Juarez.
This act means a big win to the U.S.– after fighting for his extradition for years.
Guzman-Loera’s prosecuting is expected to take place at the Eastern District of New York– where he’s accused of overseeing a trafficking cartel with thousands of members and billions of dollars in profits laundered back to Mexico.
His first indictment by a U.S. Federal Grand Jury dates back to 2009.
El Chapo faces charges in seven U.S. States, including here in Texas.

