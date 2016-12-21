Edinburg Residents Want Action From City to Clean Up Dumping

Posted by | Dec 21, 2016 | | 0 |

Edinburg Residents Want Action From City to Clean Up Dumping

EDINBURG (KFXV) — Residents of a neighborhood contacted officials after illegal dumping has many in the area concerned. Residents say they are tired of this situation and ask that authorities take action to keep this from happening.

A vacant lot near the intersection of Rogers and Juan streets in Edinburg is not so vacant after all – there are tires, fragments of what was once a white-picket fence and garbage scattered throughout.

A neighborhood resident says he’s called the city several times to complain about this matter.

He adds he’s concerned with the accumulation of trash which only attracts rodents, snakes and other small animals – pointing out how tires left on the street create a potential hazard for children that walk to school.

Another neighbor says she worries this will prompt the growth and spread of mosquitoes along with the disease they carry with them.

We contacted the city and though they were not available for an on-camera interview, they did mention there were no records of any complaints filed by residents associated with illegal trash dumping in this area.

The city said they would be sending a crew to remove the trash, but would like to remind the community that they can report illegal trash dumping by calling the solid waste management at (956) 381- 5635.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Unsealed U.S. Indictment Reveals Corruption Charges For Former Tamaulipas Governor’s Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba

Unsealed U.S. Indictment Reveals Corruption Charges For Former Tamaulipas Governor’s Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba

December 2, 2013

McAllen ISD Officials Respond to “Wrist-Cutting” Trend at Elementary School

McAllen ISD Officials Respond to “Wrist-Cutting” Trend at Elementary School

May 18, 2016

Despite Low Graduating GPA Texas A&M Considering Naming Building after Governor Perry

Despite Low Graduating GPA Texas A&M Considering Naming Building after Governor Perry

December 18, 2014

Human Smugglers receive lengthy federal prison sentences

Human Smugglers receive lengthy federal prison sentences

August 18, 2014

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: The truck we saw on Saturday...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: Mike Villarreal Brenda Vega...
Mimi Frausto: Damn!...
Andy Lee: Duh, they're showing right now. It's already goin...
Mimi Frausto: ...
Mimi Frausto: "I'd expect this from Bob! But not you Ritchie!"...
Mimi Frausto: Lmao! "A fine pair of sin verguenzas!"...

Share This