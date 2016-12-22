Edinburg Police Arrest Man For Attempted Kidnapping of Child

Posted by | Dec 22, 2016 | | 0 |

Edinburg Police Arrest Man For Attempted Kidnapping of Child

Edinburg (KFXV) — Authorities are on the lookout for this man– who they say went into a daycare just hours ago– in an attempt to forcibly take a child.

The attempted kidnapping happened at approximately five o’clock at the Albatross Daycare Center located on 3151 Centerpoint Drive in Edinburg.
Police tell us, an adult male went into the daycare center and attempted to take a female child against her will.
However, employees were able to retain the minor and lock themselves in a room as they contacted authorities.
Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene.
Officials say the child and the individual do not know each other.
Investigators have not yet determined if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the incident.
Just minutes ago, the suspect was apprehended by Edinburg authorities in assistance with DPS at a local convenience store south of Sugar Road in the city.
He’s been booked and awaiting an arraignment.
The suspect is expected to face attempted kidnapping charges.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Undocumented Immigrant Rescued

Undocumented Immigrant Rescued

September 12, 2016

Worker Trapped Under Metal at Port of Brownsville

Worker Trapped Under Metal at Port of Brownsville

September 29, 2014

Former Commander Padilla Sentenced

Former Commander Padilla Sentenced

November 13, 2014

Unemployment Rate Increases to 5.5%

Unemployment Rate Increases to 5.5%

July 24, 2014

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Gloria Fernandez: Needs done its starting to look a lot like mexico ...
Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: The truck we saw on Saturday...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: Mike Villarreal Brenda Vega...
Mimi Frausto: Damn!...
Andy Lee: Duh, they're showing right now. It's already goin...
Mimi Frausto: ...
Mimi Frausto: "I'd expect this from Bob! But not you Ritchie!"...

Share This