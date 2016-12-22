Edinburg Police Arrest Man For Attempted Kidnapping of Child

Edinburg (KFXV) — Authorities are on the lookout for this man– who they say went into a daycare just hours ago– in an attempt to forcibly take a child.

The attempted kidnapping happened at approximately five o’clock at the Albatross Daycare Center located on 3151 Centerpoint Drive in Edinburg.

Police tell us, an adult male went into the daycare center and attempted to take a female child against her will.

However, employees were able to retain the minor and lock themselves in a room as they contacted authorities.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene.

Officials say the child and the individual do not know each other.

Investigators have not yet determined if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle at the time of the incident.

Just minutes ago, the suspect was apprehended by Edinburg authorities in assistance with DPS at a local convenience store south of Sugar Road in the city.

He’s been booked and awaiting an arraignment.

The suspect is expected to face attempted kidnapping charges.

