Edinburg Man Faces Charges of Attempted Kidnapping

Edinburg (KFXV) — A man is facing charges in connection to an attempted kidnapping.

Andres Rodriguez, Jr. faces charges after he went into a daycare and attempted to forcibly take a minor.

Rodriguez, Jr who is 29 years of age is accused of attempting to kidnap a young girl, Thursday evening at ‘Albatross Colegio Infantil’ located on the 3100 block of Centerpoint Drive in Edinburg.

According to police, the suspect– who was intoxicated at the moment– went into the daycare and tried to abduct her. However, employees were able to retain the minor and lock themselves in a room as they contacted authorities.

The individual fled the scene but, not before taking a cellphone–through which an officer later made contact with him and convinced him to meet.

Rodriguez, was placed in custody at a convenience store south of Sugar Road in Edinburg– with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety.

Through further investigation, Rodriguez was linked to a prior hit-and-run incident.

Aside from the three charges, he faces a $155,000 bond.

The suspect has been processed and transported to the Hidalgo County Jail.